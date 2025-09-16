Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note

In the latest trading session, Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) closed at $6.32, marking a +2.93% move from the previous day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.13%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.27%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.07%.

Shares of the company have appreciated by 20.39% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 6.17%, and the S&P 500's gain of 2.71%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Grab Holdings Limited in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.01, showcasing no movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $868.3 million, reflecting a 21.27% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $0.04 per share and a revenue of $3.38 billion, indicating changes of +233.33% and +20.95%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Grab Holdings Limited. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Grab Holdings Limited is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Grab Holdings Limited is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 141.69. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 31.79.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 78, placing it within the top 32% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

