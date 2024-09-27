Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) closed at $3.85 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.32% move from the prior day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.13%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.33%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.39%.

Shares of the company have appreciated by 18.75% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Business Services sector's gain of 4.62% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.43%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Grab Holdings Limited in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at -$0.01, signifying a 50% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $696.73 million, indicating a 13.29% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

GRAB's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.01 per share and revenue of $2.74 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +90.91% and +16.03%, respectively.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Grab Holdings Limited. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. At present, Grab Holdings Limited boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 78, placing it within the top 31% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.