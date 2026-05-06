Grab Holdings Incurs Loss in Q1, Surpasses Revenue Estimates

Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) reported a loss per share of a penny in first-quarter 2026, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of earnings of 3 cents per share. In the year-ago reported quarter, GRAB incurred earnings of 1 cent per share.

Quarterly revenues of $955 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $938.4 million and improved 24% year-over-year on a reported basis or 19% on a constant currency basis. The upside was owing to growth across the company’s On-Demand and Financial Services segments.

Grab Holdings Limited Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Grab Holdings Limited price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Grab Holdings Limited Quote

On-Demand Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) grew 24% year over year or 21% on a constant currency basis to $6.13 billion. On-Demand monthly transacting users (MTUs) increased 17% on a year-over-year basis.

Adjusted EBITDA of $154 million improved 46% year over year, owing to revenue and improved profitability across segments. Adjusted EBITDA margin rose to 16.2% from 13.7% in the first quarter of 2025.

GRAB’s Q1 Segmental Details

Revenues at Grab Holdings' deliveries segment grew 23% year over year, or 17% year over year on a constant currency basis, to $510 million in the first quarter of 2026. The uptick was owing to growth in Deliveries GMV and Advertising business revenue, despite seasonal softness typically associated with the Lunar New Year and Ramadan festive periods.

Mobility segment revenues grew 19% year over year, or 16% on a constant currency basis, to $337 million. The upside was backed by solid growth in Mobility GMV and continued expansion of Mobility MTUs and transactions.

Revenues of the Financial Services segment improved 43% year over year, or 38% year over year on a constant currency basis, to $107 million in the first quarter of 2026. Growth was backed by increased contributions from lending across GrabFin and Digibanks.

Revenue for Others was $1 million in the first quarter of 2026.

Liquidity & Cash Flow

GRAB exited the first quarter of 2026 with cash liquidity of $6.9 billion compared with $7.4 billion at the end of the prior quarter.

GRAB used $59 million of net cash from operating activities in the first quarter of 2026, reflecting higher outflows in loan receivables from growth in the company’s lending businesses. Capital expenditures totaled $33 million. Adjusted free cash flow was $98 million during the reported quarter.

GRAB’s 2026 Guidance

Grab expects 2026 revenues between $4.04 billion and $4.10 billion, indicating 20%-22% year-over-year growth. The Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.07 billion lies within the guided range.

Adjusted EBITDA for 2026 is expected to be in the band of $700-$720 million. The EBITDA guidance hints at growth in the range of 40-44% year over year.

Currently, GRAB carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Upcoming Q1 Results of Other Stocks Belonging to the Computer and Technology Sector

Lyft LYFT is scheduled to report its first-quarter 2026 results on May 7. The company has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #5 at present.

We expect Lyft's performance in the to-be-reported quarter to have been boosted by an uptick in total revenues. Its top-line growth is likely to have been driven by an increase in active riders as the ride-share market rebounds from the pandemic lows. However, high inflation might hurt results in the to-be-reported quarter.

Another key player from the broader Computer and Technology sector, DoorDash DASH, is scheduled to report first-quarter 2026 results on May 6. DASH has an Earnings ESP of +38.67% and a Zacks Rank #5 at present.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s first-quarter 2026 revenues is pegged at $4.13 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 36.10%. For earnings, the consensus mark is pegged at 38 cents per share, implying a decline of 13.64% from the year-ago quarter’s actual. The company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the past four quarters and missed twice, with the average positive surprise being 7.10%.

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