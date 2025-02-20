GRAB HOLDINGS Earnings Results: $GRAB Reports Quarterly Earnings

GRAB HOLDINGS ($GRAB) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported earnings of $0.01 per share, beating estimates of -$0.01 by $0.02. The company also reported revenue of $764,000,000, missing estimates of $772,760,670 by $-8,760,670.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $GRAB stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
GRAB HOLDINGS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 254 institutional investors add shares of GRAB HOLDINGS stock to their portfolio, and 148 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 56,780,966 shares (-45.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $268,006,159
- PERPETUAL LTD added 45,164,580 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $213,176,817
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP added 33,257,610 shares (+5066.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $156,975,919
- BNP PARIBAS FINANCIAL MARKETS added 29,144,230 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $137,560,765
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 28,121,791 shares (+221.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $132,734,853
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. added 19,880,432 shares (+176919.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $93,835,639
- POINTSTATE CAPITAL LP added 16,372,806 shares (+234.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $77,279,644
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.