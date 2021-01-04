Grab Holdings and subsidiary seek $750 mln 5-yr term loan - term sheet

Contributor
Anshuman Daga Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/STAFF

Southeast Asian ride-hailing and food delivery firm Grab Holdings Inc. and one of its subsidiaries are seeking a five-year loan of $750 million on Monday, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters on Monday.

SINGAPORE, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian ride-hailing and food delivery firm Grab Holdings Inc. and one of its subsidiaries are seeking a five-year loan of $750 million on Monday, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters on Monday.

Grab Holdings and Grab Technology LLC plan to use the loan for general corporate purposes. Barclays, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, JPMorgan, Mizuho and MUFG are bookrunners for the deal, the term sheet showed.

Grab declined comment to Reuters.

(Reporting by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

((anshuman.daga@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters