Grab GOOG Stock. Why Alphabet Is a Steal at Current Valuations.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) stock has remained relatively subdued and looks undervalued at a forward P/E of 21.

There have been discussions about OpenAI and its impact on Google Search. The markets may not like Alphabet’s quarterly capital investments of $12 to $15 billion. The impact of these investments on earning is uncertain, and the markets are cautious.

I believe GOOG stock is attractively valued and the investments will yield positive results in the long term. With Alphabet stock declining by almost 15% in the last one month, there is a good buying opportunity.

OpenAI and GOOG Stock

In my view, the markets are overstating the impact of OpenAI on Google Search. Alphabet has been in the internet search business for decades and is unlikely to be dislodged.

According to the Wall Street Journal Google won’t be easily displaced. The company, now a verb for web search, still dominates over 90% of global search activity. Android OS powers over 70% of global smartphones. Those two areas are key distribution points for Google’s AI technology.

Alphabet also is innovating. The technology company has introduced visual search that includes Google Lens, Circle to Search, and multisearch tools. These innovations will allow Google to fend off competition from the likes of OpenAI.

Advertising revenue is the company’s source of cash flows. Alphabet may integrate ads into AI-generated search answers. With digital advertising spend likely to reach $740.3 billion, there is ample headroom for growth.

Google Cloud Has Significant Growth Potential

For Q2 2024, Google Cloud revenue increased by 28.5% on a year-on-year basis to $10.3 billion. For the same period, operating income from the segment swelled to $1.2 billion.

Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai estimates that YouTube and Cloud will end 2024 with a combined annual run-rate of over $100 billion. In the next five years, the Cloud business is likely to be another source of robust cash flows.

According to McKinsey, cloud adoption can generate $3 trillion in EBITDA value by 2030. Widespread adoption is therefore likely and Alphabet is positioned to benefit. As of Q1 2024, Google Cloud had a market share of 11%.

It’s further estimated that the global cloud infrastructure services market will be worth $1.5 trillion by 2030. Even if the market share remains the same, the cloud segment revenue can potentially be $165 billion. The segment is therefore likely to be a massive value creator.

Bottom Line: Buy Before Alphabet Stock Surges

Considering the factors discussed, I believe that Alphabet stock is a steal at current valuations. For blue-chip companies, it’s unlikely that the stock will trade at a valuation gap for long. I would therefore recommend buying the stock before it surges higher.

While some big investments will impact free cash flows, investors need to look beyond the investment cycle. Accelerated growth is on the horizon with advertising and cloud (next few years) business being cash flow machines.

