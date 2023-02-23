US Markets
Grab forecasts 2023 revenue above estimates on demand boom

February 23, 2023 — 06:14 am EST

Written by Nivedita Balu for Reuters ->

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Grab Holdings Ltd GRAB.O, Southeast Asia's biggest ride-hailing and food delivery firm, on Thursday forecast its annual revenue above estimates on bets that consumers will continue to rely on its services following a pandemic-driven demand boom.

Grab and rivals such as Indonesia's PT GoTo Gojek Tokopedia Tbk GOTO.JK and Uber UBER.N benefited from higher demand for delivery services during the COVID-19 pandemic and consumers have continued to rely on those services, while reopening of offices and travel have boosted their rideshare businesses.

Decade-old Grab, a household name in eight Southeast Asian countries, forecast its 2023 revenue between $2.20 billion and $2.30 billion. Analysts have forecast annual sales to scale $1.97 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

The company has advanced its forecast for group break-even on an adjusted core earnings basis to the fourth quarter of 2023, from its prior expectations of the second half of 2024.

Grab also delivered an about four-fold revenue surge in the fourth quarter to $502 million, helped by higher demand and a reduction in incentives.

