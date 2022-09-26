US Markets
Grab expects to break even in its digibank operations by 2026

Chen Lin Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Anshuman Daga

SINGAPORE, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Grab Holdings LtdGRAB.O, Southeast Asia's biggest ride-hailing and food delivery firm, expects to break even in its digibank operations by 2026, Chief Financial Officer Peter Oey told analysts at the company's first investor day on Tuesday.

Grab's adjusted EBIDTA break-even is expected by the second half of 2024 as it accelerates toward profitability, he said.

