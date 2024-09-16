News & Insights

Grab This Deal Even Lower Than Director Noles Did

September 16, 2024 — 10:14 am EDT

There's an old saying on Wall Street about insider buying: there are many possible reasons to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy. Back on August 13, Jackson Financial Inc's Director, Russell G. Noles, invested $58,996.00 into 700 shares of JXN, for a cost per share of $84.28. Bargain hunters tend to pay particular attention to insider buys like this one, because presumably the only reason an insider would take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock of their company in the open market, is that they expect to make money. In trading on Monday, bargain hunters could buy shares of Jackson Financial Inc (Symbol: JXN) and achieve a cost basis 1.8% cheaper than Noles, with shares changing hands as low as $82.74 per share. It should be noted that Noles has collected $0.70/share in dividends since the time of their purchase, so they are currently down 1.0% on their purchase from a total return basis. Jackson Financial Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of JXN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Jackson Financial Inc Chart

Looking at the chart above, JXN's low point in its 52 week range is $35.27 per share, with $90.10 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $84.86. By comparison, below is a table showing the prices at which JXN insider buying was recorded over the last six months:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
06/06/2024 Don W. Cummings EVP and CFO 2,826 $72.60 $205,160.19
08/13/2024 Russell G. Noles Director 700 $84.28 $58,996.00

The current annualized dividend paid by Jackson Financial Inc is $2.8/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend ex-date was on 09/05/2024. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for JXN, which can be of good help in judging whether the most recent dividend with approx. 3.4% annualized yield is likely to continue.

JXN+Dividend+History+Chart

Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend bargains you can buy cheaper than insiders »

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
