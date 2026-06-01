Grab This Cheap Energy Stock Even Lower Than Director O'hara Did

There's an old saying on Wall Street about insider buying: there are many possible reasons to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy. Back on May 26, CADIZ Inc's Director, David Mark O'hara, invested $507,761.70 into 110,865 shares of CDZI, for a cost per share of $4.58. Bargain hunters tend to pay particular attention to insider buys like this one, because presumably the only reason an insider would take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock of their company in the open market, is that they expect to make money. In trading on Monday, bargain hunters could buy shares of CADIZ Inc (Symbol: CDZI) and achieve a cost basis even cheaper than O'hara, with shares changing hands as low as $4.55 per share. CADIZ Inc shares are currently trading down about 2.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CDZI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CDZI's low point in its 52 week range is $2.75 per share, with $6.96 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $4.78. By comparison, below is a table showing the prices at which CDZI insider buying was recorded over the last six months:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 05/26/2026 David Mark O'hara Director 110,865 $4.58 $507,761.70

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Further CDZI Research:

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