Grab This Cheap 13.4% Yield Dividend Stock Even Lower Than Director Ciccotello Did

There's an old saying on Wall Street about insider buying: there are many possible reasons to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy. Back on June 25, Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Fund's Director, Conrad S. Ciccotello, invested $173,479.68 into 4,107 shares of TYG, for a cost per share of $42.24. Bargain hunters tend to pay particular attention to insider buys like this one, because presumably the only reason an insider would take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock of their company in the open market, is that they expect to make money. In trading on Thursday, bargain hunters could buy shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Fund (Symbol: TYG) and achieve a cost basis even cheaper than Ciccotello, with shares changing hands as low as $42.02 per share. It should be noted that Ciccotello has collected $0.47/share in dividends since the time of their purchase, so they are currently up 0.6% on their purchase from a total return basis. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Fund shares are currently trading trading flat on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TYG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TYG's low point in its 52 week range is $39.6288 per share, with $50.2653 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $42.70. By comparison, below is a table showing the prices at which TYG insider buying was recorded over the last six months:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 06/25/2026 Conrad S. Ciccotello Director 4,107 $42.24 $173,479.68

The current annualized dividend paid by Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Fund is $5.7/share, currently paid in monthly installments, and its most recent dividend has an upcoming ex-date of 08/24/2026. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for TYG, which can be of good help in judging whether the most recent dividend with approx. 13.4% annualized yield is likely to continue.

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Further TYG Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.