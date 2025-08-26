Grab This Cheap 11.1% Yielder Even Lower Than CEO & President McGranahan Did

There's an old saying on Wall Street about insider buying: there are many possible reasons to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy. Back on August 21, Western Union Co's CEO & President, Devin McGranahan, invested $1,498,053.83 into 176,470 shares of WU, for a cost per share of $8.49. Bargain hunters tend to pay particular attention to insider buys like this one, because presumably the only reason an insider would take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock of their company in the open market, is that they expect to make money. In trading on Tuesday, bargain hunters could buy shares of Western Union Co (Symbol: WU) and achieve a cost basis 1.3% cheaper than McGranahan, with shares changing hands as low as $8.38 per share. Western Union Co shares are currently trading off about 2.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WU shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WU's low point in its 52 week range is $7.89 per share, with $12.395 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $8.54. By comparison, below is a table showing the prices at which WU insider buying was recorded over the last six months:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 08/18/2025 Matthew Cagwin Chief Financial Officer 17,500 $8.36 $146,300.00 08/21/2025 Devin McGranahan CEO & President 176,470 $8.49 $1,498,053.83

The current annualized dividend paid by Western Union Co is $0.94/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend ex-date was on 06/16/2025. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for WU, which can be of good help in judging whether the most recent dividend with approx. 11.1% annualized yield is likely to continue.

