Grab CFO Peter Oey Sells 50,000 Shares

Key Points

The CFO sold the shares, totaling about $191,500, on July 15,

The executive holds ~6.9 million shares following the transaction.

Post-transaction direct equity has a $26.4 million value as of the July 15.

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Peter Oey, Chief Financial Officer of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB), sold 50,000 Class A Ordinary Shares on July 15, according to the SEC Form 4 filing

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold 50,000 Transaction value $191,500 Post-transaction shares (directly held) 6,903,470 Post-transaction value $26.4 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($3.83); post-transaction value based on July 15 market close ($3.82).

Company Overview

Metric Value Share Price (as of July 15 market close) $3.82 Market Capitalization $14.8 billion Revenue (TTM) $3.6 billion Net Income (TTM) $310.0 million

Company Snapshot

Grab Holdings Limited has a super-application platform. The company has a diversified service portfolio and multi-country operational footprint.

Grab operates a comprehensive super-application platform that generates revenue across multiple service verticals, including ride-hailing transportation, food delivery, package delivery, and financial technology solutions, all accessible through a single integrated mobile interface.

The company operates a platform-based business model that connects consumers and merchants with service providers, generating revenue through commissions on transactions, service fees, and financial services offerings across its diversified service ecosystem.

Grab serves a broad consumer base across eight Southeast Asian countries—Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam—targeting urban and emerging middle-class populations seeking convenient access to transportation, delivery, and financial services.

What this transaction means for investors

While an executive’s sales, particularly one from a C-suite executive, typically garners attention, investors should refrain from negatively interpreting Oey’s transaction.

That’s because he completed the transaction under his 10b5-1 trading plan. Some companies and key insiders make these arrangements to avoid even the hint of trading on material, non-public information. That’s because these agreements set certain times, such as the timing of sales, ahead of time. Hence, it’s impossible to glean any information from transactions made under these plans.

Two other executives, CEO Anthony Tan and Chief Product Officer Philipp Kandal, also sold shares in July. They also conducted these transactions under 10b5-1 plans, however. CEO Tan sold 400,000 shares, leaving him with about 28,500, and CPO Kandal has over 4 million shares after disposing of 50,000 shares.

Investors should note that Grab’s shares have underperformed the market. The stock lost 33.2% over the last year, through July 17. During this period, the Nasdaq Composite returned 22.9%, and the S&P 500 index produced a 19.9% return.

Source: SEC Form 4 filing for GRAB | Filed: July 17, 2026

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Lawrence Rothman, CFA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Grab. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.