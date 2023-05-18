News & Insights

GRAB

Grab beats quarterly revenue estimates

May 18, 2023 — 07:02 am EDT

Written by Yuvraj Malik for Reuters ->

May 18 (Reuters) - Grab Holdings Ltd GRAB.O beat first-quarter revenue estimates on Thursday, driven by growth in its core rideshare and food-delivery businesses.

Revenue more than doubled to $525 million in the quarter ended March, inching past analysts' estimate of $504.3 million, according to Visible Alpha.

(Reporting by Yuvraj Malik in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((yuvraj.malik@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GRAB

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.