Grab beats quarterly revenue estimates

May 18 (Reuters) - Grab Holdings Ltd GRAB.O beat first-quarter revenue estimates on Thursday, driven by growth in its core rideshare and food-delivery businesses.

Revenue more than doubled to $525 million in the quarter ended March, inching past analysts' estimate of $504.3 million, according to Visible Alpha.

