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FDBC

Grab This Bargain Even Cheaper Than Vice Chairman McDonald Did

April 13, 2026 — 11:30 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

There's an old saying on Wall Street about insider buying: there are many possible reasons to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy. Back on February 5, Fidelity D&D Bancorp Inc's Vice Chairman, Michael J. McDonald, invested $500,000.00 into 10,414 shares of FDBC, for a cost per share of $48.01. Bargain hunters tend to pay particular attention to insider buys like this one, because presumably the only reason an insider would take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock of their company in the open market, is that they expect to make money. In trading on Monday, bargain hunters could buy shares of Fidelity D&D Bancorp Inc (Symbol: FDBC) and achieve a cost basis 5.3% cheaper than McDonald, with shares changing hands as low as $45.46 per share. It should be noted that McDonald has collected $0.43/share in dividends since the time of their purchase, so they are currently down 4.4% on their purchase from a total return basis. Fidelity D&D Bancorp Inc shares are currently trading off about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FDBC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Fidelity D&D Bancorp Inc Chart

Looking at the chart above, FDBC's low point in its 52 week range is $37 per share, with $50 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $45.99. By comparison, below is a table showing the prices at which FDBC insider buying was recorded over the last six months:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
11/10/2025 Brian J. Cali Chairman of the Board 1,951 $44.50 $86,819.50
11/10/2025 William J. Joyce Sr. Director 1,000 $44.50 $44,500.00
11/10/2025 Daniel J. Santaniello President & CEO 1,000 $44.50 $44,500.00
02/05/2026 Michael J. McDonald Vice Chairman 10,414 $48.01 $500,000.00

The current annualized dividend paid by Fidelity D&D Bancorp Inc is $1.72/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend ex-date was on 02/13/2026. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for FDBC, which can be of good help in judging whether the most recent dividend with approx. 3.7% annualized yield is likely to continue.

FDBC+Dividend+History+Chart

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Also see:

 SEC Filing Alerts Service
 ARW Videos
 Monthly Dividend Paying REITs

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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