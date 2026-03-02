Markets
NBR

Grab This Bargain Energy Stock Even Cheaper Than Director Yearwood Did

March 02, 2026 — 10:07 am EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

There's an old saying on Wall Street about insider buying: there are many possible reasons to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy. Back on February 20, Nabors Industries Ltd's Director, John Yearwood, invested $500,747.28 into 6,410 shares of NBR, for a cost per share of $78.12. Bargain hunters tend to pay particular attention to insider buys like this one, because presumably the only reason an insider would take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock of their company in the open market, is that they expect to make money. In trading on Monday, bargain hunters could buy shares of Nabors Industries Ltd (Symbol: NBR) and achieve a cost basis 2.3% cheaper than Yearwood, with shares changing hands as low as $76.30 per share. Nabors Industries Ltd shares are currently trading up about 0.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NBR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Nabors Industries Ltd Chart

Looking at the chart above, NBR's low point in its 52 week range is $23.27 per share, with $82.2952 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $77.62. By comparison, below is a table showing the prices at which NBR insider buying was recorded over the last six months:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
02/20/2026 John Yearwood Director 6,410 $78.12 $500,747.28
Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)

Click here to find out which 9 other energy stock bargains you can buy cheaper than insiders »

Also see:

 EOSE Videos
 Institutional Holders of BOC
 IWY Options Chain

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksEnergy
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
EOSE Videos-> Institutional Holders of BOC-> IWY Options Chain-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

NBR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.