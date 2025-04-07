Grab This Bargain Energy Stock With 4.5% Yield Even Cheaper Than Director Chronis Did

There's an old saying on Wall Street about insider buying: there are many possible reasons to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy. Back on November 5, Kinder Morgan Inc.'s Director, Amy W. Chronis, invested $55,789.69 into 2,241 shares of KMI, for a cost per share of $24.89. Bargain hunters tend to pay particular attention to insider buys like this one, because presumably the only reason an insider would take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock of their company in the open market, is that they expect to make money. In trading on Monday, bargain hunters could buy shares of Kinder Morgan Inc. (Symbol: KMI) and achieve a cost basis 3.8% cheaper than Chronis, with shares changing hands as low as $23.94 per share. It should be noted that Chronis has collected $0.29/share in dividends since the time of their purchase, so they are currently down 2.7% on their purchase from a total return basis. Kinder Morgan Inc. shares are currently trading off about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of KMI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, KMI's low point in its 52 week range is $17.61 per share, with $31.48 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $25.31. By comparison, below is a table showing the prices at which KMI insider buying was recorded over the last six months:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 11/05/2024 Amy W. Chronis Director 2,241 $24.89 $55,789.69

The current annualized dividend paid by Kinder Morgan Inc. is $1.15/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend ex-date was on 02/03/2025. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for KMI, which can be of good help in judging whether the most recent dividend with approx. 4.5% annualized yield is likely to continue.

