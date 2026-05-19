Grab This Bargain 15.7% Yielder Even Cheaper Than CIO Pietrzak Did

There's an old saying on Wall Street about insider buying: there are many possible reasons to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy. Back on February 27, FS KKR Capital Corp's CIO, Daniel Pietrzak, invested $56,250.00 into 5,000 shares of FSK, for a cost per share of $11.25. Bargain hunters tend to pay particular attention to insider buys like this one, because presumably the only reason an insider would take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock of their company in the open market, is that they expect to make money. In trading on Tuesday, bargain hunters could buy shares of FS KKR Capital Corp (Symbol: FSK) and achieve a cost basis 6.1% cheaper than Pietrzak, with shares changing hands as low as $10.56 per share. It should be noted that Pietrzak has collected $0.48/share in dividends since the time of their purchase, so they are currently down 1.9% on their purchase from a total return basis. FS KKR Capital Corp shares are currently trading off about 0.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FSK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FSK's low point in its 52 week range is $9.72 per share, with $22.68 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $10.62. By comparison, below is a table showing the prices at which FSK insider buying was recorded over the last six months:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 02/27/2026 Daniel Pietrzak President and CIO 5,000 $11.25 $56,250.00 02/27/2026 James H. Kropp Director 1,666 $11.16 $18,592.56

The current annualized dividend paid by FS KKR Capital Corp is $1.68/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend has an upcoming ex-date of 06/17/2026. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for FSK, which can be of good help in judging whether the most recent dividend with approx. 15.7% annualized yield is likely to continue.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, FSK makes up 4.04% of the Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (Symbol: KBWD) which is trading lower by about 0.6% on the day Tuesday. (see other ETFs holding FSK).

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend bargains you can buy cheaper than insiders »

Also see:

 Auto Dealerships Dividend Stocks

 VEI market cap history

 Stock Buybacks



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.