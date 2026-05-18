Grab This Bargain 11.0% Yield Dividend Stock Even Cheaper Than CFO & Treasurer Nelson Did

There's an old saying on Wall Street about insider buying: there are many possible reasons to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy. Back on May 7, Nxg Nextgen Infrastructure Income Fundhar's CFO & Treasurer, Blake Nelson, invested $12,975.90 into 222 shares of NXG, for a cost per share of $58.45. Bargain hunters tend to pay particular attention to insider buys like this one, because presumably the only reason an insider would take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock of their company in the open market, is that they expect to make money. In trading on Monday, bargain hunters could buy shares of Nxg Nextgen Infrastructure Income Fundhar (Symbol: NXG) and achieve a cost basis 2.6% cheaper than Nelson, with shares changing hands as low as $56.91 per share. It should be noted that Nelson has collected $0.54/share in dividends since the time of their purchase, so they are currently down 1.7% on their purchase from a total return basis. Nxg Nextgen Infrastructure Income Fundhar shares are currently trading off about 3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NXG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NXG's low point in its 52 week range is $43.926 per share, with $60.84 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $57.17. By comparison, below is a table showing the prices at which NXG insider buying was recorded over the last six months:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 01/08/2026 Blake Nelson CFO & Treasurer 326 $50.67 $16,518.42 03/10/2026 John M. Musgrave CEO & President 400 $52.00 $20,800.00 05/07/2026 Blake Nelson CFO & Treasurer 222 $58.45 $12,975.90

The current annualized dividend paid by Nxg Nextgen Infrastructure Income Fundhar is $6.48/share, currently paid in monthly installments, and its most recent dividend ex-date was on 05/15/2026. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for NXG, which can be of good help in judging whether the most recent dividend with approx. 11.0% annualized yield is likely to continue.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend bargains you can buy cheaper than insiders »

Also see:

 3-2-1 Crack Spread

 MNTN shares outstanding history

 Computers Dividend Stocks



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.