GR Silver Mining (GRSLF) Price Target Increased by 59.87% to 0.59

The average one-year price target for GR Silver Mining (OTCPK:GRSLF) has been revised to $0.59 / share. This is an increase of 59.87% from the prior estimate of $0.37 dated February 3, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $0.59 to a high of $0.61 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 296.57% from the latest reported closing price of $0.15 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 54 funds or institutions reporting positions in GR Silver Mining. This is an decrease of 11 owner(s) or 16.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GRSLF is 0.24%, an increase of 0.72%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.93% to 44,212K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SGOVX - First Eagle Overseas Fund holds 7,833K shares representing 1.55% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,458K shares representing 1.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,913K shares , representing an increase of 9.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GRSLF by 11.76% over the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 5,106K shares representing 1.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,214K shares , representing a decrease of 21.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GRSLF by 3.31% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 3,409K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,076K shares , representing an increase of 9.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GRSLF by 25.24% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 2,674K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,647K shares , representing an increase of 1.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GRSLF by 3.63% over the last quarter.

