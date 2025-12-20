Gr. Sarantis (SRTSF) Price Target Increased by 88.94% to 18.17

The average one-year price target for Gr. Sarantis (OTCPK:SRTSF) has been revised to $18.17 / share. This is an increase of 88.94% from the prior estimate of $9.62 dated June 23, 2022.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $15.74 to a high of $21.02 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 57.16% from the latest reported closing price of $11.56 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 44 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gr. Sarantis. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 2.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SRTSF is 0.23%, an increase of 12.98%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.91% to 7,342K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 3,508K shares representing 5.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,639K shares , representing a decrease of 3.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SRTSF by 9.61% over the last quarter.

FDMLX - Fidelity Series Intrinsic Opportunities Fund holds 752K shares representing 1.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 791K shares , representing a decrease of 5.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SRTSF by 13.73% over the last quarter.

FLKSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock K6 Fund holds 512K shares representing 0.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 492K shares , representing an increase of 3.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SRTSF by 7.95% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 404K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 410K shares , representing a decrease of 1.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SRTSF by 8.76% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 365K shares representing 0.58% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

