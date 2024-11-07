News & Insights

GR Properties Subsidiary Supports Loan with Dalian Bank

November 07, 2024 — 03:40 am EST

GR Properties Limited (HK:0108) has released an update.

GR Life Style Company Limited’s subsidiary, Beijing Wangangtong, has entered into agreements with Dalian Bank to provide financial assistance to a borrower by bearing joint liability and mortgaging properties as security for a RMB130 million loan. This transaction, which includes a 1% annual guarantee fee for Beijing Wangangtong, constitutes a connected transaction under the Hong Kong Listing Rules requiring reporting and announcement. The agreements are valid until the loan is fully repaid or three years after the repayment deadline.

