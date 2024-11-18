GR Properties Clarifies Financial Dealings and Fee Rates

GR Properties Limited (HK:0108) has released an update.

GR Properties Limited recently clarified details regarding its financial transactions involving a loan agreement with Dalian Bank. The company provided a guarantee fee rate, determined through analysis of similar transactions by other firms, which is higher than the average among comparable cases. This move showcases GR Properties’ strategic approach to managing connected transactions and financial obligations.

