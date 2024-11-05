News & Insights

GR Engineering Services Unveils New Employee Incentive Plan

GR Engineering Services Ltd (AU:GNG) has released an update.

GR Engineering Services Ltd has announced the issuance of 128,000 unquoted performance rights as part of an employee incentive scheme. These securities are subject to restrictions on transfer until the specified conditions are met. This move highlights the company’s efforts to motivate and retain talent through equity-based incentives.

