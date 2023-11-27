GR Engineering Services (ASX:GNG) Price Target Increased by 67.94% to 2.24

The average one-year price target for GR Engineering Services (ASX:GNG) has been revised to 2.24 / share. This is an increase of 67.94% from the prior estimate of 1.34 dated February 1, 2022.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2.22 to a high of 2.31 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 1.08% from the latest reported closing price of 2.22 / share.

GR Engineering Services Maintains 8.56% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 8.56%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.14. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 2.17%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 20 funds or institutions reporting positions in GR Engineering Services. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 5.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GNG is 0.01%, an increase of 11.89%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.35% to 1,042K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DLS - WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund N holds 420K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 389K shares, representing an increase of 7.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GNG by 29.44% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 299K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 282K shares, representing an increase of 5.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GNG by 21.50% over the last quarter.

DDLS - WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International SmallCap Equity Fund N holds 70K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 57K shares, representing an increase of 18.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GNG by 11.91% over the last quarter.

SSEAX - SIIT Screened World Equity Ex-US Fund - holds 57K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PFM Multi-Manager Series Trust - PFM Multi-Manager International Equity Fund Institutional Class holds 30K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

