GR Engineering Services Announces Key 2024 Financial Dates

GR Engineering Services Ltd (AU:GNG) has released an update.

GR Engineering Services Ltd has released its 2024 Annual Report, highlighting key financial dates for shareholders, including an ex-dividend date of 2 September 2024 and a payment date of 20 September 2024. The company is set to hold its Annual General Meeting on 27 November 2024, providing investors an opportunity to engage with the management.

