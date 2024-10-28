News & Insights

GR Engineering Services Announces Key 2024 Financial Dates

October 28, 2024 — 11:18 pm EDT

GR Engineering Services Ltd (AU:GNG) has released an update.

GR Engineering Services Ltd has released its 2024 Annual Report, highlighting key financial dates for shareholders, including an ex-dividend date of 2 September 2024 and a payment date of 20 September 2024. The company is set to hold its Annual General Meeting on 27 November 2024, providing investors an opportunity to engage with the management.

