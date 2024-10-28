GR Engineering Services’ AGM to Shape Future Moves

GR Engineering Services Ltd (AU:GNG) has released an update.

GR Engineering Services Ltd is set to hold its Annual General Meeting on November 27, 2024, where shareholders will review the company’s financial performance and vote on key resolutions, including the re-election of directors. Notably, the meeting will also address a non-binding resolution on the remuneration report, although votes from involved personnel will be excluded. This meeting could influence the company’s strategic direction, making it of interest to investors and stakeholders.

