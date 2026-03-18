GQRE vs. VNQ: For These Real Estate ETFs, Is a Higher Yield Worth the Extra Cost?

Key Points

GQRE charges a higher expense ratio but offers a noticeably higher dividend yield than VNQ.

GQRE outperformed VNQ over the past year, though both saw similar maximum drawdowns over five years.

VNQ is much larger and more liquid, while GQRE offers broader global exposure and a greater number of holdings.

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FlexShares Global Quality Real Estate Index Fund (NYSEMKT:GQRE) stands out for its higher yield and global diversification, while Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEMKT:VNQ) offers lower costs, much larger size, and deeper liquidity.

Both GQRE and VNQ target real estate exposure, but they differ in scope and structure. VNQ focuses on U.S.-listed real estate investment trusts (REITs), giving investors a domestic sector play, while GQRE casts a wider net globally. This comparison covers cost, performance, risk, and portfolio makeup to help investors decide which may be the better fit.

Snapshot (cost & size)

Metric VNQ GQRE Issuer Vanguard FlexShares Expense ratio 0.13% 0.45% 1-yr return (as of March 18, 2026) 1.6% 7.6% Dividend yield 3.6% 4.3% Beta 1.15 1.01 AUM $69.6 billion $400.6 million

Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from five-year monthly returns. The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months.

GQRE charges higher fees, with an expense ratio of 0.45% compared to VNQ’s 0.13%, but GQRE’s higher cost comes with a larger dividend payout, offering a 4.3% yield versus VNQ’s 3.6%.

Performance & risk comparison

Metric VNQ GQRE Max drawdown (5 y) -34.5% -35.1% Growth of $1,000 over 5 years $1,000 $1,019

What's inside

GQRE targets global real estate with a quality tilt, holding 174 securities across developed and emerging markets. Its largest positions are American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT), Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD), and Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), which together make up about 15% of the portfolio. The fund has a 12-year track record, and its holdings are 100% real-estate-focused -- offering broad diversification beyond the U.S. market.

VNQ, by contrast, is built around U.S.-listed REITs, with 98% in real estate, and small allocations to communication services and technology. The fund holds nearly 150 stocks, and its largest positions -- Welltower, Prologis, and Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX)-- reflect VNQ’s domestic focus and sector concentration. Both funds avoid leverage and other structural quirks, but VNQ’s much larger assets under management (AUM) figure and share count provide greater trading liquidity.

For more guidance on ETF investing, check out the full guide at this link.

What this means for investors

Real estate ETFs like GQRE and VNQ serve different types of investors, and the better buy really comes down to what you prioritize.

If cost efficiency and liquidity are your top concerns, VNQ is tough to beat. It carries one of the lowest expense ratios in the ETF space at just 0.13%, and its massive size (and associated liquidity) may be an important consideration for larger investors who need to move in and out of positions quickly. VNQ is also a familiar, well-tested vehicle for U.S. REIT exposure, which has been a reliable income generator for decades.

But GQRE makes a compelling case for investors willing to pay a bit more for broader geographical reach. A 4.3% dividend yield is meaningfully higher than VNQ's 3.6% -- a difference that can add up significantly in a dividend-reinvestment strategy over time. And with 174 holdings spread across developed and emerging markets, GQRE offers diversification that VNQ simply doesn't provide. For investors who believe global real estate -- including markets in Europe and Asia -- has room to run, that exposure might matter.

Neither fund uses leverage, and both are straightforward, transparent products. But for income-focused investors with a longer time horizon and some appetite for global diversification, GQRE's yield advantage and wider scope may be a better fit, as long as you’re comfortable paying the higher fees.

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Andy Gould has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends American Tower, Equinix, Prologis, and Vanguard Real Estate ETF. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.