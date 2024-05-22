GQG Partners Stresses Adaptability and Alignment

GQG Partners, Inc. Shs Chess Depository Interests Repr 1 Sh (AU:GQG) has released an update.

GQG Partners Inc. has convened its 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders, emphasizing a culture of adaptability and co-investment as keys to their long-term outperformance in the competitive investment management sector. Executive Chairman Rajiv Jain and CEO Tim Carver highlighted the company’s commitment to client and shareholder value, with the management team owning over 70% of the company’s shares and foregoing personal bonuses. The company proudly reported that all of their strategies outperformed their benchmarks over three and five-year periods as of the end of 2023.

