US Markets

GQG Partners likely to grow Adani investment, says founder

Credit: REUTERS/AMIT DAVE

March 08, 2023 — 01:37 am EST

Written by Lewis Jackson for Reuters ->

SYDNEY, March 8 (Reuters) - GQG Partners' founder Rajiv Jain said on Wednesday the fund manager would likely expand its $1.9 billion investment in the Adani group.

"Chances are we'll probably buy more because we typically initiate a position and then dpending on how things go and how the earnings come through we tend to get it to full size because we're not at full size at this point," Jain said on a call with journalists.

(Reporting by Lewis Jackson; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((lewis.jackson@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: @lewjackk))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.