GQG Partners likely to grow Adani investment, says founder

SYDNEY, March 8 (Reuters) - GQG Partners' founder Rajiv Jain said on Wednesday the fund manager would likely expand its $1.9 billion investment in the Adani group.

"Chances are we'll probably buy more because we typically initiate a position and then dpending on how things go and how the earnings come through we tend to get it to full size because we're not at full size at this point," Jain said on a call with journalists.

(Reporting by Lewis Jackson; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

