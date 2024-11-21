GQG Partners Inc. Launches New Buy-Back Program

GQG Partners, Inc. Shs Chess Depository Interests Repr 1 Sh (AU:GQG) has released an update.

GQG Partners Inc. has announced a new on-market buy-back program for its Chess Depository Interests (CDIs), enhancing its commitment to delivering value to shareholders. The buy-back signals confidence in the company’s financial health and aims to optimize capital structure by repurchasing its own securities. Investors might find this move appealing as it could lead to an increase in share value.

