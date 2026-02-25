GQG Partners Inc. - Depositary Receipt (ASX:GQG) Price Target Decreased by 10.82% to 2.01

The average one-year price target for GQG Partners Inc. - Depositary Receipt (ASX:GQG) has been revised to $2.01 / share. This is a decrease of 10.82% from the prior estimate of $2.25 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $1.57 to a high of $2.84 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 15.01% from the latest reported closing price of $1.74 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 15 funds or institutions reporting positions in GQG Partners Inc. - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 5 owner(s) or 25.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GQG is 0.10%, an increase of 0.51%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.83% to 38,261K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 14,845K shares.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,092K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,904K shares , representing an increase of 19.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GQG by 7.93% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 6,891K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,531K shares , representing an increase of 19.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GQG by 22.68% over the last quarter.

VEU - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares holds 1,631K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,311K shares , representing an increase of 19.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GQG by 5.79% over the last quarter.

VPACX - Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 905K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 763K shares , representing an increase of 15.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GQG by 5.09% over the last quarter.

