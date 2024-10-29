GQG Partners Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend Distribution

GQG Partners, Inc. Shs Chess Depository Interests Repr 1 Sh (AU:GQG) has released an update.

GQG Partners Inc. has announced a quarterly dividend distribution of USD 0.0348 per share, with payments scheduled for December 20, 2024. Shareholders trading on the ASX can expect approximately AUD 0.052968 per CDI based on current exchange rates. This offers an attractive opportunity for investors looking to benefit from the company’s recent performance.

