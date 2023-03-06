US Markets

GQG Partners founder Jain to meet Australian investors after $1.9 bln Adani investment

Credit: REUTERS/AMIT DAVE

March 06, 2023 — 11:24 pm EST

Written by Praveen Menon and Scott Murdoch for Reuters ->

SYDNEY, March 7 (Reuters) - GQG Partners Inc GQG.AX founder Rajiv Jain will meet clients and investors in Australia this week, the company said in a statement on Tuesday, and will explain its investment into embattled Indian Adani group.

GQG Partners bought shares worth $1.87 billion in four Adani group companies, marking the first major investment in the Indian conglomerate since a short-seller's critical report sparked a stock rout.

