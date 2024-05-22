GQG Partners Confirms Directors, Showcases Growth

GQG Partners, Inc. Shs Chess Depository Interests Repr 1 Sh (AU:GQG) has released an update.

GQG Partners Inc. successfully held its 2024 Annual Meeting, where stockholders passed ordinary resolutions to re-elect Mr. Rajiv Jain and Mr. Tim Carver as Class III Directors. The global investment firm, which manages over US$142 billion in client assets, continues to emphasize its commitment to independent thinking and market expertise. The voting results were overwhelmingly in favor of the proposed resolutions, reflecting confidence in the company’s leadership and strategic direction.

