GQG Partners buys 8.1% stake in Adani Power for $1.1 bln - source

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

August 16, 2023 — 09:23 am EDT

Written by Aditya Kalra and Sethuraman NR for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Investment firm GQG Partners bought an 8.1% stake in India's Adani Power ADAN.NS for $1.1 billion via block deals on Wednesday, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

(Reporting by Aditya Kalra in New Delhi, Sethuraman NR in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)

