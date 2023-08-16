GQG Partners buys 8.1% stake in Adani Power for $1.1 bln - source

BENGALURU, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Investment firm GQG Partners bought an 8.1% stake in India's Adani Power ADAN.NS for $1.1 billion via block deals on Wednesday, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

