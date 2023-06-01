News & Insights

US Markets
NVDA

GQG adds more Nvidia, considers increasing exposure to Adani, says CIO

Credit: REUTERS/ANN WANG

June 01, 2023 — 12:09 pm EDT

Written by Carolina Mandl for Reuters ->

By Carolina Mandl

NEW YORK, June 1 (Reuters) - A big buyer of Nvidia Corp's NVDA.O shares in the first quarter, Australia-listed investment firm GQG Partners QGQ.AX, said it has continued to increase its exposure to the company since then and intends to buy more stocks of India's conglomerate Adani.

Fort Lauderdale, Florida-based GQG, which manages almost $100 billion in assets, added 8.2 million shares in Nvidia in the first quarter, worth $2.3 billion then, according to a regulatory filing. Since then, Chief Investment Officer Rajiv Jain said in an interview that GQG has "meaningfully increased" its position in Nvidia. The CIO declined to disclose the amount it further invested.

Jain also said the asset manager is considering raising its exposure to Adani by participating in capital increases the group announced in May.

(Reporting by Carolina Mandl, in New York)

((carolina.mandl@thomsonreuters.com; +1 (917) 891-4931;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NVDA

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.