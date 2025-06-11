GPTBots.ai Sponsors Global AI Conference Hackathon in Tokyo, Showcasing Innovative Enterprise Solutions

GPTBots.ai sponsored the Tokyo hackathon, showcasing AI agents that solve business challenges and drive digital transformation.

GPTBots.ai recently sponsored the "WaytoAGI Global AI Conference – Tokyo 2025" hackathon at J.F. Oberlin University, attracting over 300 participants globally. Developers employed GPTBots’ AI agent framework across four competition tracks to address real-world business challenges. Notable projects included a Web3 marketing tool for sentiment analysis, a nail art design generator, and a modular movie production agent that streamlines processes. The event featured a workshop led by GPTBots’ Senior Innovation Manager, focusing on building enterprise AI agents. Participants showcased diverse solutions, emphasizing the platform's adaptability for different industries, and highlighted the demand for scalable, secure AI solutions that integrate with existing operations to drive efficiency and innovation in business.

HONG KONG, June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



GPTBots.ai



, a leading enterprise-grade AI agent building platform, recently sponsored the "WaytoAGI Global AI Conference – Tokyo 2025" hackathon, which took place on June 7-8 at J.F. Oberlin University in Tokyo. The event attracted over 300 participants from Japan, China, and around the world. During the hackathon, developers utilized GPTBots’ enterprise AI agent framework to create impactful solutions addressing global business challenges, showcasing how AI agents can transform enterprise operations.







Tokyo Hackathon Spotlight: AI Agents Redefining Enterprise Solutions







The GPTBots hackathon featured four competition tracks—Enterprise Process Automation, AI-Driven Customer Interaction, Data Analysis & Decision Insights, and Open Innovation—challenging teams to build functional AI agents on the GPTBots platform. Three standout projects demonstrated the versatility of GPTBots’ platform across industries:









Campai:



A Web3 marketing campaign management platform leveraging GPTBots for real-time sentiment analysis of social media trends. The solution assigns sentiment scores to Web3 projects by analyzing mention frequency and emotional tone, enabling data-driven marketing strategies.



A Web3 marketing campaign management platform leveraging GPTBots for real-time sentiment analysis of social media trends. The solution assigns sentiment scores to Web3 projects by analyzing mention frequency and emotional tone, enabling data-driven marketing strategies.





AI-Driven Nail Art Design Agent:



Addressing the $12 billion global nail industry’s design inefficiency, this agent generates personalized nail art concepts based on user preferences, reducing design time from hours to minutes and enabling salons to offer custom creations at scale.



Addressing the $12 billion global nail industry’s design inefficiency, this agent generates personalized nail art concepts based on user preferences, reducing design time from hours to minutes and enabling salons to offer custom creations at scale.





Movie Agent:



A modular solution breaking down video production into AI agents—from creative development and script generation to storyboard design—streamlining workflows and cutting production costs by 40% for independent creators.

















Other notable projects included:











DC Audit Agent:



A Hong Kong-focused legal compliance tool that reviews employment contracts against local labor laws, generating compliance scores and optimization reports.



A Hong Kong-focused legal compliance tool that reviews employment contracts against local labor laws, generating compliance scores and optimization reports.





Demand Lens:



An analytics agent scraping Fiverr order data to reveal service demand trends, pricing insights, and market opportunities.

















Enterprise-Grade Capabilities Showcase at Hackathon







At the event, Alen Hu, Senior Innovation Manager at GPTBots.ai, led a practical workshop titled "Mastering GPTBots: Building AI Agents for Enterprise," providing participants with step-by-step guidance on:







Core capabilities of GPTBots’ agent framework, including LLM integration, workflow orchestration, and RAG-based knowledge retrieval.



Core capabilities of GPTBots’ agent framework, including LLM integration, workflow orchestration, and RAG-based knowledge retrieval.



Hands-on development of AI agents for real-world scenarios, from customer service to data analysis.



Hands-on development of AI agents for real-world scenarios, from customer service to data analysis.



Best practices for deploying scalable, secure enterprise AI solutions, highlighted by case studies of GPTBots' global deployments.

















Global Collaboration and Technical Depth







"The Tokyo hackathon exemplified how AI agents bridge technology and tangible business value," said Jerry Yin, VP of GPTBots.ai. "Enterprises now seek scalable AI solutions that integrate seamlessly with existing operations. GPTBots’ platform empowers this through secure, low-code development and enterprise-grade security."





The event showcased cross-cultural innovation, with Japanese teams focusing on retail and hospitality applications, while participants from China led in Web3 and DeFi solutions. Developers demonstrated real-world deployments and shared best practices, highlighting the versatility and impact of enterprise AI agents across different industries.







Advancing Scalable AI Adoption for Enterprises







As part of the WaytoAGI conference, the hackathon highlighted tangible trends in enterprise AI adoption, with projects directly addressing real-world business needs showcased on the GPTBots platform. The diversity of solutions—from automated compliance and personalized design to advanced analytics and marketing—demonstrated how AI agents are being tailored for industry-specific challenges.





By enabling rapid prototyping, secure deployment, and seamless integration with existing workflows, GPTBots empowers organizations to accelerate digital transformation and unlock new value streams. The event reinforced the growing demand for enterprise-ready AI solutions that are both scalable and adaptable, as businesses worldwide look to harness AI agents to drive efficiency, innovation, and competitiveness in a rapidly evolving market.







About GPTBots.ai







GPTBots.ai is an enterprise AI agent platform that empowers businesses to streamline operations, enhance customer experiences, and drive growth. Offering end-to-end AI solutions across customer service, knowledge search, data analysis, and lead generation, GPTBots enables enterprises to harness the full potential of AI with ease. With seamless integration into various systems, and support for scalable, secure deployments, GPTBots is dedicated to reducing costs, accelerating growth, and helping businesses thrive in the AI era.





For more information, visit



www.gptbots.ai



.





Media Contact:





Tanya





Marketing Director







marketing@gptbots.ai





