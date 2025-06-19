GPTBots.ai Showcases Innovative Enterprise AI Solutions at Super AI Singapore 2025

GPTBots.ai showcased its enterprise AI platform at Super AI Singapore, addressing banking, consulting, and hospitality industry needs.

Full Release



HONG KONG, June 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At Super AI, Asia’s largest AI event held in Singapore,



GPTBots.ai



emerged as a highlight among enterprise AI platforms. The event brought together global industry leaders, innovators, and decision-makers, all seeking practical, scalable AI solutions to accelerate digital transformation and maintain a competitive edge.















Spotlighting Real Enterprise Needs







Throughout the exhibition, GPTBots engaged with top-tier clients whose needs reflected the region’s most urgent business trends:









Banking:



The bank’s corporate division sought AI assistants for their sales teams, aiming to automatically monitor client news, uncover hidden business opportunities, and intelligently match these with relevant internal products. This approach enables more timely, data-driven, and personalized client engagement—helping banks stay ahead in a dynamic market.



The bank’s corporate division sought AI assistants for their sales teams, aiming to automatically monitor client news, uncover hidden business opportunities, and intelligently match these with relevant internal products. This approach enables more timely, data-driven, and personalized client engagement—helping banks stay ahead in a dynamic market.





Consulting:



A leading global consulting firm explored GPTBots to automate customer service, reduce operational costs, and maintain high-quality client support. Their goal was to leverage AI to handle routine inquiries, freeing up human experts for more complex, value-added tasks.



A leading global consulting firm explored GPTBots to automate customer service, reduce operational costs, and maintain high-quality client support. Their goal was to leverage AI to handle routine inquiries, freeing up human experts for more complex, value-added tasks.





Hospitality:



A major hotel systems integrator was interested in deploying AI agents to manage guest inquiries—from bookings to room service—and to automatically generate daily operational reports for hotel management, streamlining both customer experience and internal operations.









How GPTBots Delivers







GPTBots’ enterprise-grade platform is designed for rapid, flexible deployment across industries:









Real-time Data Integration & Intelligent Matching:



For banking, GPTBots enables AI agents to continuously scan news, financial data, and social media, surfacing actionable insights and matching them with the bank’s product suite.



For banking, GPTBots enables AI agents to continuously scan news, financial data, and social media, surfacing actionable insights and matching them with the bank’s product suite.





Automated, 24/7 Customer Support:



Consulting firms benefit from AI agents that resolve up to 90% of routine queries, ensuring consistent, high-quality service while reducing manual workload and costs.



Consulting firms benefit from AI agents that resolve up to 90% of routine queries, ensuring consistent, high-quality service while reducing manual workload and costs.





Conversational AI & Automated Reporting:



In hospitality, GPTBots powers seamless guest interactions and automates the creation and distribution of daily management reports, providing real-time operational insights.









Driving the Future of Enterprise AI in Asia







Super AI Singapore underscored the region’s growing demand for secure, adaptable, and industry-specific AI solutions. GPTBots is committed to bridging the gap between cutting-edge AI technology and real business value—helping enterprises unlock new opportunities, boost efficiency, and deliver exceptional customer experiences.







About GPTBots.ai







GPTBots.ai is an enterprise AI agent platform that empowers businesses to streamline operations, enhance customer experiences, and drive growth. Offering end-to-end AI solutions across customer service, knowledge search, data analysis, and lead generation, GPTBots enables enterprises to harness the full potential of AI with ease. With seamless integration into various systems, and support for scalable, secure deployments, GPTBots is dedicated to reducing costs, accelerating growth, and helping businesses thrive in the AI era.





To learn how GPTBots can accelerate your AI transformation, visit



gptbots.ai



.





Media Contact:





Tanya





Marketing Director







marketing@gptbots.ai







A photo accompanying this announcement is available at



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b67ba9d7-360b-4607-a8b5-fd37bff23e82





