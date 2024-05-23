News & Insights

GPT Group Issues New Employee Performance Rights

May 23, 2024 — 09:38 pm EDT

GPT Group (AU:GPT) has released an update.

GPT Group has announced the issue of 503,637 performance rights under an employee incentive scheme, which are unquoted securities and not intended for ASX quotation. The performance rights are set to be issued on May 23, 2024, as part of the company’s ongoing commitment to employee participation in growth.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

