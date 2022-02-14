GPT Group FY FFO Edges Down

(RTTNews) - GPT Group (GPT.AX, GPTGF.PK) reported that its funds from operations for the twelve-month ended 31 December 2021 was A$554.5 million compared to A$554.7 million in the prior year. Funds from operations per security was 28.82 cents compared to 28.48 cents in the prior year.

Annual net profit after tax was A$1.42 billion compared to net loss after tax of A$213.2 million in the previous year.

GPT has declared a distribution for the six months to 31 December 2021 of 9.9 cents per security. It takes the 2021 full year distribution to 23.2 cents per security, which represents a distribution payout of 95.1% of free cash flow for the year.

GPT currently expects funds from operations in the range of 31.7 to 32.4 cents per security and a distribution of 25.0 cents per security for 2022.

