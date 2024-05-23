GPT Group CEO Adjusts Equity Holdings

GPT Group (AU:GPT) has released an update.

GPT Group has announced a change in Director’s interest for CEO Russell Proutt, detailing an acquisition of 50,000 Stapled Securities and 503,637 Performance Rights. The update, which reflects changes as of late May 2024, was released in compliance with ASX Listing Rules and signals a notable adjustment in executive holdings within the company.

