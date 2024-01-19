GPS vs. FIGS: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

Investors interested in stocks from the Retail - Apparel and Shoes sector have probably already heard of Gap (GPS) and Figs (FIGS). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look.

The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The Zacks Rank is a proven strategy that targets companies with positive earnings estimate revision trends, while our Style Scores work to grade companies based on specific traits.

Right now, Gap is sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), while Figs has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold). This system places an emphasis on companies that have seen positive earnings estimate revisions, so investors should feel comfortable knowing that GPS is likely seeing its earnings outlook improve to a greater extent. But this is only part of the picture for value investors.

Value investors analyze a variety of traditional, tried-and-true metrics to help find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Our Value category highlights undervalued companies by looking at a variety of key metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, as well as the P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that have been used by value investors for years.

GPS currently has a forward P/E ratio of 16.13, while FIGS has a forward P/E of 47.60. We also note that GPS has a PEG ratio of 1.34. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. FIGS currently has a PEG ratio of 2.75.

Another notable valuation metric for GPS is its P/B ratio of 2.79. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, FIGS has a P/B of 2.83.

These are just a few of the metrics contributing to GPS's Value grade of A and FIGS's Value grade of C.

GPS is currently sporting an improving earnings outlook, which makes it stick out in our Zacks Rank model. And, based on the above valuation metrics, we feel that GPS is likely the superior value option right now.

