GPS or ZGN: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors interested in stocks from the Retail - Apparel and Shoes sector have probably already heard of Gap (GPS) and Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. (ZGN). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look.

The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The proven Zacks Rank puts an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, while our Style Scores work to identify stocks with specific traits.

Currently, Gap has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), while Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell). Investors should feel comfortable knowing that GPS likely has seen a stronger improvement to its earnings outlook than ZGN has recently. But this is just one factor that value investors are interested in.

Value investors also try to analyze a wide range of traditional figures and metrics to help determine whether a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

Our Value category grades stocks based on a number of key metrics, including the tried-and-true P/E ratio, the P/S ratio, earnings yield, and cash flow per share, as well as a variety of other fundamentals that value investors frequently use.

GPS currently has a forward P/E ratio of 13.06, while ZGN has a forward P/E of 22.35. We also note that GPS has a PEG ratio of 1.40. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. ZGN currently has a PEG ratio of 2.30.

Another notable valuation metric for GPS is its P/B ratio of 3.22. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, ZGN has a P/B of 4.55.

Based on these metrics and many more, GPS holds a Value grade of A, while ZGN has a Value grade of C.

GPS stands above ZGN thanks to its solid earnings outlook, and based on these valuation figures, we also feel that GPS is the superior value option right now.

