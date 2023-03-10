GPS Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of The Gap Inc (Symbol: GPS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $11.10, changing hands as low as $10.41 per share. The Gap Inc shares are currently trading down about 4.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GPS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GPS's low point in its 52 week range is $7.79 per share, with $15.53 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $10.99.

