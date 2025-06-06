$GPRO stock is up 18% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$GPRO stock has now risen 18% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $4,281,954 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $GPRO:
$GPRO Insider Trading Activity
$GPRO insiders have traded $GPRO stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GPRO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DEAN JAHNKE (SVP, Global Sales, CM, RE) sold 6,323 shares for an estimated $5,414
$GPRO Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 68 institutional investors add shares of $GPRO stock to their portfolio, and 82 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- AQR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 3,338,941 shares (+957.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,213,383
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. removed 2,607,862 shares (-55.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,728,751
- CHARLES SCHWAB INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC added 1,841,983 shares (+132.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,221,050
- LYNROCK LAKE LP added 1,350,607 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $895,317
- JACOBS LEVY EQUITY MANAGEMENT, INC removed 910,605 shares (-39.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $603,640
- GSA CAPITAL PARTNERS LLP added 859,677 shares (+99.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $569,879
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC removed 752,021 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $498,514
