$GPRO stock is up 12% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$GPRO stock has now risen 12% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $2,354,086 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $GPRO:
$GPRO Insider Trading Activity
$GPRO insiders have traded $GPRO stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GPRO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ALEXANDER J LURIE has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 280,388 shares for an estimated $359,092.
- DEAN JAHNKE (SVP, Global Sales, CM, RE) sold 6,323 shares for an estimated $5,414
$GPRO Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 60 institutional investors add shares of $GPRO stock to their portfolio, and 67 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- GSA CAPITAL PARTNERS LLP removed 1,678,654 shares (-66.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,829,732
- UBS GROUP AG added 992,425 shares (+248.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,081,743
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. removed 683,392 shares (-12.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $744,897
- CUBIST SYSTEMATIC STRATEGIES, LLC removed 646,764 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $704,972
- JACOBS LEVY EQUITY MANAGEMENT, INC removed 609,988 shares (-20.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $664,886
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 521,450 shares (+158.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $568,380
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP removed 511,477 shares (-23.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $557,509
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
