GPRE Reaches Key Milestone as All 3 Nebraska Plants Capture CO2

Green Plains Inc. GPRE announced the permanent sequestration of biogenic carbon dioxide from all three of its Nebraska facilities, Central City, Wood River and York. It is being captured, transported through the Trailblazer pipeline and sequestered at Tallgrass’ southeast Wyoming hub. It marks an important achievement for both the company and the Nebraskan bioeconomy.

GPRE reported receipt of its first 45Z clean fuel production credit payment of roughly $14 million, part of its 2025 production tax credits transferred under an earlier announced agreement. The company expects additional payments related to the remaining 2025 tax credits in the first quarter of 2026.

Till September, Green Plains recorded approximately $26.5 million in 45Z value prior to activating carbon capture systems. As eligible low-carbon fuel producers earn tax credits based on the carbon intensity of their fuel under the 45Z program, the credit value per gallon is likely to increase as the plants further lower their carbon intensity.

The company’s Nebraska success underscores its commitment to a low-carbon growth strategy. With its carbon-capture initiatives properly operational in Nebraska, GPRE plans to move forward with its low-carbon platform, positioning the company for long-term growth and performance.

GPRE’s shares have lost 10.8% over the past year compared with the industry’s 10.4% decline.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

GPRE’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

GPRE currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the Basic Materials space are Kinross Gold Corporation KGC, Fortuna Mining Corp. FSM and Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited HMY.

At present, KGC sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), while FSM and HMY carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) each. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for KGC’s current-year earnings is pegged at $1.67 per share, indicating a rise of 145.59%. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters while missing it in one, with an average surprise of 17.37%. KGC’s shares have risen 173.3% over the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FSM’s current fiscal-year earnings is pinned at 76 cents per share, indicating a 65.22% year-over-year increase. Its shares have surged 94.7% over the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HMY’s 2026 earnings is pegged at $2.68 per share, indicating a 111.02% year-over-year increase. HMY’s shares have gained 121.2% over the past year.

Free Report: Profiting from the 2nd Wave of AI Explosion

The next phase of the AI explosion is poised to create significant wealth for investors, especially those who get in early. It will add literally trillion of dollars to the economy and revolutionize nearly every part of our lives.

Investors who bought shares like Nvidia at the right time have had a shot at huge gains.

But the rocket ride in the "first wave" of AI stocks may soon come to an end. The sharp upward trajectory of these stocks will begin to level off, leaving exponential growth to a new wave of cutting-edge companies.

Zacks' AI Boom 2.0: The Second Wave report reveals 4 under-the-radar companies that may soon be shining stars of AI’s next leap forward.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Green Plains, Inc. (GPRE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Fortuna Mining Corp. (FSM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.