GPRE Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Green Plains Inc. (Symbol: GPRE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $33.85, changing hands as low as $33.46 per share. Green Plains Inc. shares are currently trading off about 3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GPRE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GPRE's low point in its 52 week range is $17.18 per share, with $44.27 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $33.73.

