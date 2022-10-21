GPOR Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Gulfport Energy Corp. (Symbol: GPOR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $85.59, changing hands as low as $85.51 per share. Gulfport Energy Corp. shares are currently trading down about 2.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GPOR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GPOR's low point in its 52 week range is $60.46 per share, with $108.10 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $85.43.

